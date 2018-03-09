Firefighters battle house fire in San Carlos Park

A home caught fire on the 17000 block of Fuchsia Rd. in San Carlos Park Friday morning.

A woman and her pet were in the home when the fire began. She noticed her curtains caught fire and called 911, according to the San Carlos Fire District. Both got out of the house and are safe.

WINK News reporter Jessica Alpern was live at the scene as firefighters and emergency crews worked to put out the flames. Watch the full segment above.

SCPFD was dispatched to a residential structure fire at 8:01 this morning. We arrived to find heavy fire and smoke… Posted by San Carlos Park Fire Protection & Rescue Service District on Friday, March 9, 2018

Reporter: Jessica Alpern

