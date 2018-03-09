WINK News
Fire danger at ‘extreme’ levels in Lee as SWFL firefighters battle on

Published: March 9, 2018 1:11 PM EST
Updated: March 9, 2018 1:28 PM EST

A 9,451-acre brush fire in the Picayune Strand State Forest is 50 percent contained, the Florida Forest Service said Friday morning.

Excessive smoke and flames from a separate brush fire on Federal lands shut down State Road 29 between Alligator Alley and Oil Well Road, the Florida Highway Patrol said. However, Alligator Alley remains open as visibility remains clear.

Smoke from these active fires can be seen on this NASA satellite view of the state:

Collier County was at a high fire danger level Friday, while Lee and Charlotte counties were at an extreme fire danger level, according to the Greater Naples Fire Rescue.

Residents are advised to keep outdoor burning activities to a minimum, fire officials said.

Hendry County issued a burn ban Thursday for unregulated fires due to dry weather conditions.

To view all active wildfires across the state, click here. 

Writer:Katherine Viloria
