Fire danger at ‘extreme’ levels in Lee as SWFL firefighters battle on

A 9,451-acre brush fire in the Picayune Strand State Forest is 50 percent contained, the Florida Forest Service said Friday morning.

Excessive smoke and flames from a separate brush fire on Federal lands shut down State Road 29 between Alligator Alley and Oil Well Road, the Florida Highway Patrol said. However, Alligator Alley remains open as visibility remains clear.

Smoke from these active fires can be seen on this NASA satellite view of the state:

This closure is from a separate wildfire than the 7000+ acre in Picayune. This fire is on Federal lands and no structures are threatened. https://t.co/EzT20h4FBJ — Collier County Emergency Management (@CollierEM) March 9, 2018

Collier County was at a high fire danger level Friday, while Lee and Charlotte counties were at an extreme fire danger level, according to the Greater Naples Fire Rescue.

Residents are advised to keep outdoor burning activities to a minimum, fire officials said.

FIRE RISK: “HIGH” fire danger level for Collier County today 03.09.18. – Outdoor burning activities should be kept to a minimum. pic.twitter.com/V4UjM4fPtM — Greater Naples Fire (@GN_Fire) March 9, 2018

Hendry County issued a burn ban Thursday for unregulated fires due to dry weather conditions.

To view all active wildfires across the state, click here.

Writer: Katherine Viloria