Family mourns one-year anniversary of fire that killed 3 young boys

Kenya Lindsay’s life drastically changed one year ago Friday when she lost her three young sons last March.

“It’s been hard going through all the birthdays and holidays. It’s been very, very tough,” Lindsay said.

10-year-old Marcus, 8-year-old Kiani and 4-year-old Kemaren Clark died in an Arcadia house fire intentionally set.

“Still I get emotional, all worked up about it but we miss them,” Lindsay said.

49-year-old Marian Evette Williams is accused of setting the deadly fire when the boys were staying at their grandfather’s home. While her trial hasn’t started, the state is pursuing the death penalty.

“Whatever they do do to her, it’s not going to bring them back, so we are still going to have that pain in our hearts,” Lindsay said.

Family members say the slow judicial process is keeping them from the closure they desperately need.

Now the family and community plan to transform that sadness into strength. The city of Arcadia owns the property at the arson site and is working to build a memorial playground to honor the boys.

The city also says it will build the playground with next year’s budget money and community funds.

Reporter: Taylor Bisacky

Writer: Erica Brown