Detectives intercept package, find drug operation at Lehigh home

Neighbors say 31-year-old Nelson Pechter has lived in his Lehigh Acres home for about three years, and mostly kept to himself.

“(He was) very standoffish. We just say hi coming and going…sometimes not even that, just kind of see him there and you can tell he sees us but doesn’t want to say anything,” a neighbor said.

The neighbor wanted to remain anonymous for her safety.

The U.S. Postal Service flagged a package Thursday heading to Pechter’s house from the Netherlands for examination. Inside, they found two bags containing 180 grams of Ecstasy.

A Lee County detective disguised himself as the deliveryman, but Pechter wasn’t home.

“My husband heard some loud knocking or some noises and when he went out to see what it was, he saw two officers out at his house,” the neighbor said.

Once Pechter got home and checked the mail, officers arrested him and searched the rest of the house. They found fake IDs, rifles, several rounds of ammo, meth and other drugs. Also, Pechter converted his bedrooms into grow rooms for marijuana.

“It’s just not surprising. I mean the house is kind of in disrepair so I always imagined it to be kind of gross inside,” the neighbor said.

She also said that Pechter never had anyone over at his house. And she always wondered why he didn’t turn on the air conditioner.

“It’s kind of like what I imagined at some point…maybe not with all the drugs or anything,” she said.

Pechter is still behind bars facing several charges, including destroying evidence and drug trafficking.

Reporter: Kim Powell

Writer: Erica Brown