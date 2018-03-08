SWFL golf tournament to raise money for breast cancer

Herons Glen community in North Fort Myers is working together to save breast cancer victims.

The group has worked together for 15 years, raising money to save lives. In less than two weeks they will hit the links for the Pretty in Pink Golf Tournament on March 21.

“Over the last three years we’ve been able to donate over $84,000 to Partners for Breast Cancer Care, “said Ingrid Boyko.

Partners for Breast Cancer Care aims to cover all medical expenses for breast cancer patients who are unable to afford the treatments.

Executive director Janet Darnell watches the event every year with gratitude. She knows all too well what it means for patients.

“Partners for Breast Cancer Care saved my life 20 years ago,” said Darnell. “I didn’t have health insurance, I was living paycheck-to-paycheck.”

Once she beat her cancer, she got involved herself.

“We want to help as many people as we can,” she said. “We don’t want anybody falling through the cracks.”

Now the golfers are swinging for patients like Canady Benjamin who is in the middle of her own fight.

“She said you know what? Ms. Benjamin we’re going to help you.”

Benjamin found out about her new grand baby around the same time that she was diagnosed. With her determination and help from Partners, she is on her way to recovery.

“And I’m still alive, I’m still here, I’m healthy, I’m just enjoying life. And I thank God for Partners.”

For more information about the event, you can visit Partners for Breast Cancer Care’s website.

Reporter: Hayley Milon

Writer: Emily Luft