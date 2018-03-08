Pit bulls shot after charging at Charlotte County deputy, homeowner

Two pit bulls were shot Thursday morning after they charged at a deputy responding to a call, according to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office.

A homeowner reported he was unable to get out of his truck because three “aggressive” pit bulls were surrounding his vehicle around 7:16 a.m. on the 9200 block of Austrian Boulevard, the sheriff’s office said.

The dogs were seen chasing chickens on a nearby property when the deputy arrived, the sheriff’s office said. The deputy took the opportunity to talk to the homeowner when the dogs, who weighed approximately 100 pounds each, reentered the property and began to charge at the homeowner and deputy.

The deputy fired his gun, striking the dog in the jaw, in an effort to stop the attack, the sheriff’s office said. A second dog moved to attack the deputy and was also shot.

The third dog moved back at that time and all three dogs began to run down the road, the sheriff’s office said. The deputy, along with responding officers, kept the dogs in sight until animal control was able to take all three dogs were detained.

Both injured dogs were taken to a veterinarian for treatment, the sheriff’s office said. The deputy and homeowner were not injured.

The homeowner said he believed the dogs belonged to his neighbor who was out of town for an extended period of time, the sheriff’s office said.

The current condition of the injured dogs remain unclear at this time.

Writer: Katherine Viloria