Patrol says driver that killed 1, injured 14 was drunk

Florida authorities say the driver of a pickup truck was drunk when he crashed into a van leaving a Minnesota Twins spring training game in Fort Myers, killing one woman and injuring 14 others, all from Minnesota.

A Florida Highway Patrol crash report says at least one of the 14 injured when the van rolled over several times is 4 years old. Law enforcement officials say the crash Tuesday evening killed 21-year-old Laureen VanReese of Andover, Minnesota. Her 50-year-old mother, Kimberly VanReese, was among those injured.

The Highway Patrol says Nisbany Surit Garcias had a blood alcohol level of more than twice the legal limit when he collided with the van on a stretch of Interstate 75 known as Alligator Alley. Garcias faces charges that include DUI manslaughter and causing bodily injury.

Author: Associated Press