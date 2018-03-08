Okeechobee man pleads guilty to drug charge in traffic arrest

A 58-year-old man pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, the state attorney’s office said Thursday.

An Arcadia police officer stopped a suspect, later identified as Kenneth McQueen, of Okeechobee, for a minor traffic violation, according to court documents. He then told the officer he was in possession of marijuana.

There was also a half-kilogram of cocaine and six-ounces of fentanyl found in the car, according to court documents.

It’s unclear when and where the original arrest happened.

McQueen faces five to 40 years in federal prison, according to the state attorney’s office. A sentencing date has not yet been scheduled.

Writer: Rachel Ravina