McDonald’s flips iconic logo in celebration of International Women’s Day

McDonald’s flipped its golden arches upside down on Thursday in celebration of International Women’s Day.

In honor of women everywhere some locations flipped the iconic “M” to a “W” for the first time in brand history.

Wendy Lewis, Global Chief Diversity Officer for the McDonald’s Corporation, said six out of ten restaurant managers are women and 62 percent of employees are female.

“These numbers represent incredible stories of perseverance and success — but they don’t as clearly show the ripple effect that these strong women can have in their own businesses and communities as they support a future generation of leaders,” Lewis said in a statement.

The restaurant chain featured a few women on its website who have made McDoanld’s a part of their stories with a headline that read, “Without Women, there would be no McDonald’s.”

McDonald’s also shared a video that depicted a story of inspiration.

Many who thought McDonald’s statement was a prank took to Twitter to express confusion.

@McDonalds why is the golden arch upside down pic.twitter.com/nPgSrdM7Zm — Rodolfo figueroa (@Fatone250) March 7, 2018

It’s unclear if any McDonald’s in Southwest Florida will be participating.

For more information, click here.

Writer: Katherine Viloria