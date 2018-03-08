FHP
NAPLES

Fort Myers man faces 6 felony charges after traffic stop

Published: March 8, 2018 10:22 PM EST
Updated: March 8, 2018 10:25 PM EST

The Florida Highway Patrol arrested a man in Naples Thursday for multiple felonies.

FHP troopers stopped a black Cadillac travelling westbound on I-75 for excessive window tint and an improper lane change, according to officials.

As the driver was stopping, he discarded a marijuana blunt from the window. Once stopped, troopers found 527 grams of marijuana, three stolen credit cards, one stolen license, three forged money orders, five prepaid cell phones, $2,260 in cash and a loaded handgun.

The driver was identified as Derrell Marquis Allen of Fort Myers. He was arrested and faces the following charges:

  • Driving while License Suspended (Misdemeanor)
  • Possession of prescription drug without a prescription (Misdemeanor)
  • Fraud (Misdemeanor)
  • Drug Equipment (Misdemeanor)
  • Evidence Destroying (Felony)
  • Firearms Offense (Felony)
  • Marijuana Possession (Felony)
  • Marijuana Distribution (Felony)
  • Larceny – Stolen Credit Cards (Felony)
  • Carrying a Concealed Firearm (Felony)
