NAPLES
Fort Myers man faces 6 felony charges after traffic stop
The Florida Highway Patrol arrested a man in Naples Thursday for multiple felonies.
FHP troopers stopped a black Cadillac travelling westbound on I-75 for excessive window tint and an improper lane change, according to officials.
As the driver was stopping, he discarded a marijuana blunt from the window. Once stopped, troopers found 527 grams of marijuana, three stolen credit cards, one stolen license, three forged money orders, five prepaid cell phones, $2,260 in cash and a loaded handgun.
The driver was identified as Derrell Marquis Allen of Fort Myers. He was arrested and faces the following charges:
- Driving while License Suspended (Misdemeanor)
- Possession of prescription drug without a prescription (Misdemeanor)
- Fraud (Misdemeanor)
- Drug Equipment (Misdemeanor)
- Evidence Destroying (Felony)
- Firearms Offense (Felony)
- Marijuana Possession (Felony)
- Marijuana Distribution (Felony)
- Larceny – Stolen Credit Cards (Felony)
- Carrying a Concealed Firearm (Felony)