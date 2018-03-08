Fort Myers man faces 6 felony charges after traffic stop

The Florida Highway Patrol arrested a man in Naples Thursday for multiple felonies.

FHP troopers stopped a black Cadillac travelling westbound on I-75 for excessive window tint and an improper lane change, according to officials.

As the driver was stopping, he discarded a marijuana blunt from the window. Once stopped, troopers found 527 grams of marijuana, three stolen credit cards, one stolen license, three forged money orders, five prepaid cell phones, $2,260 in cash and a loaded handgun.

The driver was identified as Derrell Marquis Allen of Fort Myers. He was arrested and faces the following charges:

Driving while License Suspended (Misdemeanor)

Possession of prescription drug without a prescription (Misdemeanor)

Fraud (Misdemeanor)

Drug Equipment (Misdemeanor)

Evidence Destroying (Felony)

Firearms Offense (Felony)

Marijuana Possession (Felony)

Marijuana Distribution (Felony)

Larceny – Stolen Credit Cards (Felony)

Carrying a Concealed Firearm (Felony)