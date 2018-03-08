Father of fallen bicyclist calls for more sidewalks in SWFL

Southwest Florida roads can be a dangerous place for bicyclists.

Tony Bridley spoke of his son, Tony’s death after he was hit and killed by a car while riding his bicycle.

“The most gut wrenching, awful thing I’ve ever experienced in my life, and it never goes away,” Bridley said.

Bridley said there’s a need for more sidewalks in the area for safer biking practices.

“I think one thing that hurt me more is why does it take something like this happening to my son,” Bridley said.

Isobel Hitchcock, of the Caloosa Riders Bicycle Club, concurred and expressed her concerns with the lack of bike paths on Southwest Florida roads.

“If you are using a bicycle for transportation and have to get to work on time … you have to take risks that you shouldn’t have to in Fort Myers,” Hitchcock said.

The organization aims to honor Tony’s memory in the Ride of Silence.

Hitchcock also said she supports the city’s plan to construct one path connecting McGregor Boulevard to Tamiami Trail.

Bridley said he hopes to see safer streets in Southwest Florida and plans to continue teaching bike safety to keep his son’s memory alive.

“I truly believe with all my heart that if there’s a sidewalk there, he’s on the sidewalk and I’m not having this interview,” Bridley said.

Reporter: Melinda Lee

Writer: Rachel Ravina