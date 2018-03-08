Alexa devices laugh, creep users out

Individuals have reported their Alexa devices are laughing at them unprompted.

Does Alexa have something diabolical in store for her human owners?

That might explain the eerie laughing she’s been doing all by herself, with no bidding.

Amazon confirmed on Wednesday that devices enabled with its smart assistant are emitting disturbing cackles. “We’re aware of this and working to fix it,” a rep for the company said in an email.

News of the disquieting titters began surfacing recently on social media.

Twitter user CaptHandlebar, for instance, posted a short clip of Alexa laughing “randomly while I was in the kitchen”:

So Alexa decided to laugh randomly while I was in the kitchen. Freaked @SnootyJuicer and I out. I thought a kid was laughing behind me. pic.twitter.com/6dblzkiQHp — CaptHandlebar (@CaptHandlebar) February 23, 2018

Author: Edward Moyer, CNET