4 arrested in North Fort Myers drug bust

Four people were arrested in connection with a drug bust Wednesday at home on Everhart Drive, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

Alexandra Berman, 25, faces a possession of heroin charge; Tasha Wyant, 34, faces a charge of possession of marijuana under 20 grams; Christopher Gloster, 54, faces charges of possession of cocaine, heroin and methamphetamine; Joseph Mayes, 41, faces charges of sale and possession of heroin, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies initially responded in January to the home on the 8200 block of Everhart Drive in reference to an overdose death, and received additional complaints from area residents about drugs being sold, the sheriff’s office said.

Narcotics Unit members later executed a search warrant and engaged in several undercover drug deals at the home, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office took the following items from the house as a result of the bust: 16.38 grams of crack cocaine, 21.77 grams of heroin, 14.09 grams of methamphetamine, and 0.65 grams of marijuana.

Writer: Rachel Ravina