Suspect arrested, another at large in Port Charlotte armed robbery

One suspect in a Port Charlotte armed robbery was arrested in Orange County, Fla. on Wednesday, according to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office.

The second suspect, Deandra Nytrel Williams, is still at large and wanted.

If you have any information his location, please call in to 941-639-2101 and request a Major Crimes Detective. You can also call Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS. Tips made to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward if the information leads to an arrest.Both suspects should be considered armed and dangerous, said the sheriff’s office.