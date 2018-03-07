Raw sewage leaks into Naples creek

Residents were concerned Wednesday morning after raw sewage leaked into a creek near Sandpiper Street.

A woman, who asked to remain unidentified, was using her washing machine and believes that’s likely what caused a pipe to burst.

The City of Naples quickly came out to repair the damage and said the seeping sewage lasted less than two hours.

Nearby resident Gary Kalckhun said the creek, which leads to the Naples Bay, is already polluted.

“That copper color in the creek … know what it is? Guess, copper,” Kalckhun said.

The city is currently working on an improvement project to tackle issues of copper runoff into the Naples Bay, according to the city’s website. Leaders signed off on a contract in 2015 and the project was listed as still “underway.”

Listed solutions for cleaning up the bay include dredging and installing a catch bay.

WINK News reached out to the city for more information on the project, but did not get a response.

Reporter: Olivia Mancino

