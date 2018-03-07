Free dental care event hosted in Fort Myers this weekend

Lee County residents can get a free dental checkup thanks to the Florida Dental Association Foundation.

The FDA Foundation is hosting it’s fourth Florida Mission of Mercy or FLA-MOM event March 9-10 at the Lee County Civic Center.

Dentists will provide approximately 2,000 people with professional dental care for free on a first-come, first-serve basis.

The FDA Foundation asks anyone interested to arrive early. Treatment will begin at 6 a.m. each day and last until 6 p.m. There is no registration required.

The services offered are:

Cleanings

Fillings

Extractions

Pediatric dentisty

Limited root canal therapy

If you are interested in volunteering, the FLA-MOM event still needs volunteers. The organization is looking for licensed dental and medical professionals as well as EMTs. General community volunteers are also needed to serve as patient escorts, translators, registration, and to help with setup and breakdown of the event space.

Previous FLA-MOM events held in Tampa, Jacksonville and Pensacola provided a total of more than 6,200 patients with donated dental care valued at more than $5.5 million.

The event will held at the:

Lee County Civic Center

11831 Bayshore Rd.

North Fort Myers, FL 33917

For more event information visit their website.