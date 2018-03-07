Fort Myers rallies behind girls basketball ‘3-peat’ state champs

Fort Myers High School celebrated the girl’s basketball team after bringing home a third consecutive class 7-A title.

Destanni Henderson, Green Wave senior point guard and McDonald’s All American, expressed her excitement with the victory and her overall performance.

“I worked my butt off to get here,” said McDonald’s All American Destanni Henderson said. Hard work pays off.”

The team’s back-to-back-to-back titles have put Fort Myers on the map, according to Cameron Yearsly, athletic director at Fort Myers High School.

“Fort Myers is now recognized and known for their girls basketball program,” Yearsly said.

Fort Myers High School Athletics Director Cameron Yearsly said the funds collected from ticket sales would go to a myriad of school programs.

“So we use that money to pay for transportation, for officials, equipment … we’re very fortunate to have a good following,” Yearsly said.

Green Wave coach Chad Terrell reveled in his team’s victory.

“It’s awesome,” Terrell said. “You don’t get to do something like this everyday and to do it here – this is my alma matter – and do it with this group of girls and the community support behind us is awesome.”

With this victory, Yearsly praised the “3peat” champions, who are enjoying support from the community.

“The attendance has definitely increased since they are now the hot ticket in town for girls basketball,” Yearsly said.