FGCU womens hoops to face Lipscomb in A-SUN semi final

Published: March 7, 2018 5:43 PM EST
Updated: March 7, 2018 6:27 PM EST

The Florida Gulf Coast University women’s basketball team will compete Wednesday against Lipscomb University in the semi final of the Atlantic Sun Tournament.

WINK sportscaster Andrew Keesee outlined a preview of the game at Alico Arena.

Reporter:Andrew Keesee
