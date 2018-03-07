Company offers ‘paw-ternity’ leave for new pet owners

Parental leave is not something new but how about paid time off for you and your pup.

A craft beer company called Brew Dog is now offering ‘Puppy Parental Leave.’

It’s paid time off for a week for you and your new furry friend as you both get acclimated to each other. Employees can also take it as a time to train their cute pooch.

What about after that week?

Employees won’t have to say so-long to their cute pup.

The company says workers are welcome to bring their dogs to the office which already has about 50 ‘office dogs.’

According to their website, the company said they started the work perk after noticing their employees really cared about two things above all others – “our beer and their dogs.”

The company also says they offer enhanced paternity and maternity leave for “two-legged arrivals.”

Author: CBS Local Miami