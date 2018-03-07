Cape Coral man arrested in deadly Thanksgiving crash

The driver involved in a deadly Thanksgiving Day crash on Veterans Memorial Parkway has been arrested, according to the Cape Coral Police Department.

Kenneth Antwan Graves, 37, of Cape Coral, faces a charge of vehicular homicide in the Nov. 23, 2017 death of 32-year-old Kennya Yolibeth Gonzalez Ojeda, police said.

A detailed investigation found Graves was driving in a reckless manner, police said. Graves was arrested while he was visiting his probation officer and was transported to the Lee County Jail.

More: Cape Coral woman, 32, dies from injures in Thanksgiving crash

Writer: Katherine Viloria