Smoke from Picayune fire causes road closure on Tuesday

Update: The road reopened at 9:20 a.m. A travel advisory is still in effect, use caution while driving.

Smoke from a controlled burn in Picayune Strand State Forest closed US 41 between State Rd. 29 and County Rd. 92 on Tuesday morning.

“5000 acres have burned and the fire is 60 percent contained,” said the Florida Forest Service as of late Monday evening.

WINK News reporter Jessica Alpern was live near the prescribed burn.

Reporter: Jessica Alpern

Writer: Emily Luft