Man accused of impersonating law enforcement officer in Golden Gate Estates

The Collier County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying a man accused of impersonating a law enforcement officer in Golden Gate Estates.

A resident said she was stopped by a man around 6:30 p.m. Sunday while she was walking near Immokalee Road and Rabbit Run Drive, deputies said.

The man told the woman he need to search her and threatened to arrest her if she did not cooperate, deputies said. The man drove off toward Immokalee after he frisked her.

The man was described as a bald man, in his mid 50s, about six feet tall with a large build and blue eyes, deputies said. He was last seen wearing green pants with multiple pockets, a black shirt and black boots.

The man was last seen driving a black Dodge Charger with no markings, deputies said.

Anyone with information is asked to call CCSO at 239-252-9300.

Writer: Katherine Viloria