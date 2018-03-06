Resident reacts to San Carlos Park clean up project

A San Carlos Park homeowner is waking up to a different view.

Lynn Crain, of Lee County, expressed her frustration with a construction vehicles ripping through private property.

“My deal is if you’re going to come and change our environment, make it better than what you found it, and that’s not what’s happening, Crain said.

Lee County said it’s trying to clear debris from Hurricane Irma, and is using a third party contractor, but homeowners argued their yards should be free of heavy machinery.

“It just hurt so bad to see the damage that was being done for what?” Crain questioned. “To save a few dollars or not to have to go to court to get a permit to go on some place else where they could’ve gotten there very easy.”

The county said the project is expected to be completed by the end of the month, but neighbors expressed the need for expediency.

“We’re trying to return the land back to having a green space for us that everybody can enjoy without people walking through,” Crain said.

Reporter: Chris Grisby

