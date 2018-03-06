Your Health Now: colon cancer

Despite advances in diagnosis and treatments, colon cancer is still one of the most frequently diagnosed types of cancer. March is colon cancer awareness month. And while the incidence of the disease is decreasing for the most commonly diagnosed age group population, ages 65-74, the rate is increasing for young and middle-aged adults. Clearly, more work needs to be done. Teresa Spano with Lee Physician group talked with us about how we can decrease our risk for this disease.