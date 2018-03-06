Charities team up to find answers in ‘King of Karaoke’s’ hit-and-run death

Many questions remain unanswered more than a year after Lynn Brown was killed in a hit-and-run crash.

Brown, who was better known as the “King of Karaoke,” loved to get people moving on the dance floor at Sneaky Pete’s on Bonita Beach Road, where he would arrive on his three-wheeled bike.

“He was just a super nice guy, he had a tough break in life and did the best with what he could,” said J.R. Ussery, owner of Spotlight Entertainment.

One morning in August 2016, Brown was driving his trike near Nottingham Lane and Bonita Drive when a car threw him into the grass and left him there to die. No one ever came forward.

Brown did not have any close family, so he set up his social security money to go to charities like the Red Cross, the Salvation Army and UNICEF.

“It doesn’t surprise me at all,” Ussery said. “Lynn was a very kind and giving man and him doing something like that … it’s Lynn, if you knew him you’d just say, ‘Yep, that’s him.'”

After those charities heard about Brown’s cold case they decided to add an extra $1,000 to go towards a reward to help find the driver responsible for his death.

The reward is now at a total of $2,000 for anyone who has information leading to an arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS.

Reporter: Kim Powell

Writer: Katherine Viloria