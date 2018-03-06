Caught on Cam: Drunk teen steals cop’s car

A drunk teenage girl stole a sheriff’s cruiser in New Mexico. She then took the vehicle on a wild ride, before crashing it into a ditch and the entire incident was caught on a police dashcam.

It all started on Bloomfield highway in Farmington back in December.

A corporal with the San Juan County Sheriff’s Office got a call about 16-year old, Samaria gray, staggering down the highway and then laying down in the shoulder.

After being called the teen’s mom shows up and tells the corporal she’s been having trouble with her daughter’s drinking habits.

She also says gray’s boyfriend encourages her drinking who was in jail at the time.

Gray’s mom tells the corporal she doesn’t want her daughter at the house until she’s sober.

Th deputy said, “I’m going to have you sit in my trunk for now while I go talk to your mom.”

But as he was talking to her mom gray had a hard time staying patient. She begins to kick and push the prisoner cage in the truck.

But when she fails to break through she simply gets out of the truck and hops in the driver seat.

Gray then speeds off down the highway reaching speeds of 99-miles per hour narrowly missing a van.

But her joy ride wouldn’t last long as she approaches two cars she crashes into them and then lands in a ditch off the side of the road.

Gray was hospitalized with serious injuries, but no one else was hurt.

The corporal said he didn’t handcuff her while she was in the back of his truck because she was not doing anything violent.

Author: KRQE via CNN