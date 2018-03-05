Part of US 41 closed in Collier County due to smoke from fire

The Florida Highway Patrol closed US 41 between County Road 92 (San Marco Road) and State Road 29 due to poor visibility from smoke in the area and close proximity of a fire.

Please drive with patience and carefully.

Alternate Routes:

I-75 SB tolls have been suspended and road is open.

Traffic traveling west may use I-75 (Alligator Alley) as an alternate route of travel or may use westbound US 41 to northbound State Road 29 to westbound I-75.

Traffic traveling east may use I-75 (Alligator Alley) as an alternate route of travel or may use eastbound I-75 to southbound State Road 29 to eastbound US 41.