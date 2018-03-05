Parkland students demand action at CRC meeting in Cape Coral

The student survivors from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Parkland, Florida headed to Southwest Florida to have their voices heard.

Students spoke at a Constitution Revision Commission meeting at The Westin in Cape Coral, demanding action. They want an assault weapons ban to be put on the November election ballot.

Just a couple of weeks ago these students were hiding in classrooms and closets and now they’re here and they say they’re still fighting for their lives.

They want the Florida Constitution Revision Commission to put a ban on semiautomatic assault weapons and ammunition to a vote, and let the people decide.

Reporter: Kristi Gross

