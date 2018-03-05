New Pensacola billboard calls NRA ‘terrorist organization’

A new billboard in Pensacola paid for by a committee called Mad Dog Pac, is causing a stir among residents, according to WKRG.

The billboard says “The NRA is a terrorist organization”. On the Mad Dog Pac website, it says the committee is newly formed and wants to take political action. It was started by a guy named Claude Taylor.

Pensacola Resident Chris Lucky says he has no problem with the message on the billboard.

“I believe that freedom of speech is important but you should also be able to ignore it if you need to and go about your day,” Lucky said.

Resident Karen Barr says the message is just negative.

“There are a ton of other things in this world that could kill us,” Barr said. “We could go on to say abortionists are terrorists too.”

Danielle Grimshaw is a senior in high school. She believes in gun control, but doesn’t think this message will help the situation.

“I’m personally not a huge gun person or riffle person but I don’t think they are a terrorist organization.” Grimshaw said. “I think that’s the wrong message to put out there.”

News Five did try to reach out to the creator of the committee, we have not heard back yet.

Author: WKRG