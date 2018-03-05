Naples Police Department seeks $87K for 3D crime scene technology

New technology used in the Parkland and Pulse shooting investigations could soon help Naples Police Department colve crimes too, if approved.

It’s all thanks to a laser scanner that will collect 3D data. When it comes to solving cases, having the latest tools could be the difference between catching a criminal or letting the case go cold.

Naples police are looking into getting crime scene mapping equipment. This new laser would give detectives the ability to freeze a crime scene, like a murder or shooting, in 3D.

Chris Knott with naples Security Solutions said’ “Being able to recreate and have a more lifelike recreation increases accuracy and again efficiency.

Knott is a former Collier County Sheriff’s Deputy. He says the equipment would not only help investigators but prosecutors as well, “This technology would help to translate and show a would-be jury exactly how some of the evidence has come about how it was documented,” leading to a potential conviction.

But some are concerned about the costs. Debbie Curry says Naples doesn’t have enough crime to justify the equipment, “I would support it in high crime areas and Naples isn’t one of them.”

The company contracting the equipment FARO Technologies, Inc.. The equipment will cost the police department just under $87,000. that comes from their capital improvement budget.

Joe Brown says the opposite, “With the passing of time I think their challenges have been a lot greater than they ever have been in the past, and in order to meet those challenges I think they need new tools.”

The Naples Police Chief will present the proposal to buy the equipment at city council Wednesday.

Reporter: Hannah Vogel

