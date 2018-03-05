Cape Coral will discuss measure to crack down on skimmers

Cape Coral city officials are discussing an ordinance Monday that will address an increase in gas skimmers.

The anti-skimmer ordinance would require gas stations to install one of three devices to protect your information at the pumps:

A system that shuts off if the pump is tampered with

A device that encrypts credit card information

A system that would only give the gas station your information

WINK News reporter Andrea Henderson was live in Cape Coral to break down the proposal. Watch the full segment above.

Reporter: Andrea Henderson

Writer: Emily Luft