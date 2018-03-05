Cape Coral
Cape Coral will discuss measure to crack down on skimmers
Cape Coral city officials are discussing an ordinance Monday that will address an increase in gas skimmers.
More: Number of skimmers found on Florida gas pumps nearly tripled in 2017
The anti-skimmer ordinance would require gas stations to install one of three devices to protect your information at the pumps:
- A system that shuts off if the pump is tampered with
- A device that encrypts credit card information
- A system that would only give the gas station your information
WINK News reporter Andrea Henderson was live in Cape Coral to break down the proposal. Watch the full segment above.