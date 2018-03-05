2 arrested in Port Charlotte shooting

Two people were arrested in connection with a shooting Saturday on the 3200 block of Port Charlotte Boulevard, the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies were called around 2:35 a.m. to the area in reference to gunshots, according to the sheriff’s office. Two females described their experience after coming home and sitting inside their vehicle, when a silver SUV drove by the residence.

The witnesses added they heard multiple gunshots and saw a bullet strike the vehicle they were sitting in. Deputies also saw several .223 shell casings on the road in front of the residence, along with damage to the house, vehicles and a trailer, the sheriff’s office said.

One of the women said she was involved in a previous confrontation with her ex-boyfriend, later identified as 27-year-old Aaron Fordham, and said he approached her with a firearm and threatened her, saying, “I’ll (expletive) kill all of you.”

Deputies obtained neighborhood surveillance video showing the SUV, tracked the licence plate and later stopped the vehicle. Deputies also said they saw spent .223 casings on the dashboard.

The firearm was later found at the home of 21-year-old Kevin Roe on the 100 block of Deville Street, the sheriff’s office said.

Fordham and Roe face charges of shooting into an occupied vehicle and discharging a firearm in public or on residential property, according to the sheriff’s office.

Writer: Rachel Ravina