Jacksonville 7-year-old killed in crossfire laid to rest

Seven-year-old Tashawn Gallon was laid to rest Saturday almost two weeks after he was killed in crossfire outside a Jacksonville home.

Hundreds attended his funeral service in Arlington to honor the first grader who friends and family say was outspoken and full of life.

"Suppose it was your child. Suppose it was your son. Would you want me to step up and say something?" Tashawn Gallon, 7, was laid to rest today. He died after he was hit by crossfire in the front yard of a #Jacksonville home Feb. 18. His killer has not been caught @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/yZoVdwQEdM — Brittney Donovan (@brittneyANjax) March 3, 2018

Tashawn died after someone in an SUV pulled up to a home on Mt. Herman Street Feb. 18 and opened fire, according to police.

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said a group of people was outside with Tashawn when he was shot, but many are not cooperating.

His killer has not been caught.

Officers recovered a car believed to have been involved in the shootout, a gray 2018 Acura.

“Suppose it was your child. Suppose it was your son. Would you want me to step up and say something?” Patricia Brooks said.

She and a few other community members came to the funeral to show their support for Tashawn’s family and call for an end to violence in Jacksonville.

“How are so many of our children are being killed, shot in our communities?” Brooks said. “Somebody seen something, someone needs to say something.”

The reward for information about Tashawn’s killer is $20,000.

JSO asks anyone with information about the shooting to call 904-630-0500 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-866-845-TIPS.

$20,000 reward for information in the Tashawn Gallon murder. He was 7-years-old when he was shot and killed. Thank you @FCCrimeStop and @ATFHQ for partnering with us to help solve this case. We hope this urges someone with information to come forward. pic.twitter.com/qfcEKNwlBw — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) February 27, 2018

"Seven years old – he was just starting life." Hundreds of people came out to Tashawn Gallon's funeral service in #Jacksonville. They gathered almost exactly 2 weeks after he was killed in the shooting on Mt. Herman Street @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/5KDZv6JgEI — Brittney Donovan (@brittneyANjax) March 3, 2018

Author: Brittney Donovan , Action News Jax