Jacksonville 7-year-old killed in crossfire laid to rest

Published: March 4, 2018 3:29 PM EST

Seven-year-old Tashawn Gallon was laid to rest Saturday almost two weeks after he was killed in crossfire outside a Jacksonville home.

Hundreds attended his funeral service in Arlington to honor the first grader who friends and family say was outspoken and full of life.

Tashawn died after someone in an SUV pulled up to a home on Mt. Herman Street Feb. 18 and opened fire, according to police.

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said a group of people was outside with Tashawn when he was shot, but many are not cooperating.

His killer has not been caught.

Officers recovered a car believed to have been involved in the shootout, a gray 2018 Acura.

“Suppose it was your child. Suppose it was your son. Would you want me to step up and say something?” Patricia Brooks said.

She and a few other community members came to the funeral to show their support for Tashawn’s family and call for an end to violence in Jacksonville.

“How are so many of our children are being killed, shot in our communities?” Brooks said. “Somebody seen something, someone needs to say something.”

The reward for information about Tashawn’s killer is $20,000.

JSO asks anyone with information about the shooting to call 904-630-0500 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-866-845-TIPS.

