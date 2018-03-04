Hendry County officials battle fires near Montura Ranch Estates

Hendry County Emergency Management and local fire departments along with the Hendry County Sherriff’s Office and authorities from the state responded to fires in the area south of Avienda Del Sur in Montura Ranch Estates.

The fire was approximately 40 to 60 acres, according to the Hendry County Fire Chief.

At this time, the fires are contained.

Avenida del Sur has been reopened. No homes were damaged in these fires.

Residents are asked to continue avoiding the area if possible. If travel thru this area is necessary, please do so cautiously as some fire crews remain on site.

Hot spots are expected to burn throughout the night but these should not concern residents as they are in the contained area.

All residents of Hendry County are asked to be mindful of the current dry conditions in the area.

Please limit burning and use caution while mowing lawns, driving ATV’s and other activities that may produce a spark and have the potential to ignite fires.

The current cause of these fires is still under investigation.