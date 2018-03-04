FGCU basketball misses out on tournament berth, as seniors reflect on season

The FGCU men’s basketball team played Lipscomb in an ASUN Tournament matchup Sunday afternoon. If the Eagles won, they would get a spot in March Madness.

Unfortunately, FGCU fell behind early, and faced a 32 point deficit at one point. They rallied to come within a dozen points but never got closer than that. The final game score was 108-96.

It was the first ever tournament berth for Lipscomb but a heartbreaking end for the Eagles. They will be scheduled to play in the NIT instead.

However, it was the last game at home for the seniors on the team, and many reflected on their time with the program. Hear what they had to say above.

Reporter: Melinda Lee

Writer: Erica Brown