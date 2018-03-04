Family that lost son raising funds to prevent kids from dying of heat stroke

Through music, clothing and posters, James Polsenberg is keeping his son’s spirit alive.

“He’d just have a great big smile on his face. He’d be like ‘dad that’s cool, that’s awesome,’ and he would be ear to ear grin,” said Polsenberg, of Cape Coral.

Zach Polsenberg’s life was cut short after suffering from a heat stroke during football practice at Riverdale High School last summer. But today, an organization in Zach’s name is making sure no other children die from heat exhaustion.

“Why can’t I make it, why can’t I help save lives? That’s what Zach would do, he would want to help people,” Polsenberg said.

A painted portrait showcases a rendering of what Polsenberg wants at every Florida high school.

“It’s a portable cooling station. It’s going to be a foot off the ground on wheels that they can put water in and drag it out on the field,” he said.

From the football field, to the volleyball court, Polsenberg will keep raising funds through music in hopes to someday bring this rendering to life.

“There’s some school systems that don’t have the wherewithal to have these types of things. So, I want to start with the poorer ones first, let me donate this to you, save a life,” Polsenberg said. “I lost a son. I don’t want anybody to feel that pain cause it stinks.”

Zach’s mother is also working with sports doctors at the University of Florida to help inspire change in athletic policies in Florida schools.

Reporter: Chris Grisby

Writer: Erica Brown