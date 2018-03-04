Crews battle four fires in four counties on Sunday

Thick, billowing smoke, roads closed and crews battling flames. It was a sight many saw across Southwest Florida on Sunday.

“I saw the trees, they were on fire. Even the pole of the electric was on fire. It also exploded. It was crazy. It was really crazy,” said one viewer account of the fires.

In Hendry County, a brush fire spread across 40 to 60 acres of land, damaging some property but not causing any injuries.

“The fire was a rekindling of a fire that started last night. A small brush fire. One shed and a golf cart were destroyed in the fire,” said Emily Hunter, PIO for Hendry County.

Further south, a brush fire closed US 41 near Picayune Strand. The Florida Highway Patrol says it was a controlled burn that got out of control.

Officials say as the air gets dryer, more fires are something Floridians will have to deal with.

“Obviously we’re getting in the time of dry season and this is a norm for Floridians who know that this time of year is when brush fires can start,” Hunter said.

But tonight, they’re urging caution whenever possible.

“If there are dry conditions, we ask that you don’t burn and keep an eye out for anything you think might cause a fire. Obviously there are freak accidents, but we ask people to be mindful of the conditions and keep an eye on the weather forecasts,” Hunter added.

And with brush so brittle and dry, experts warn just about anything could cause a fire—a spark from a lawnmower, just pulling your car off the road into the grass or throwing cigarettes out of a car window.

Reporter: Oliver Redsten

Writer: Erica Brown