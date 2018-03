Crash blocks portion of US 41 in Collier County

A crash Sunday morning blocked a portion of the southbound lanes of U.S. 41, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The wreck happened around 9:33 a.m. at the intersection of U.S. 41 and Laurel Oak Drive, according to the FHP. The southbound lanes on U.S. 41 are blocked south of Pelican Bay.

It’s unclear how the crash happened, how many vehicles are involved or if anyone was hurt.