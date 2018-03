Challenge to bring cheesy eats to SWFL

Southwest Florida residents can savor a variety of macaroni and cheese dishes for a good cause Sunday at the Mac n’ Cheese Challenge.

Make-A-Wish Southern Florida is hosting the event that will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Venue Naples on 13240 Tamiami Trail North.

Admission costs $10 for children, $15 for students and $20 for adults.