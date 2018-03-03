SWFL Reading Festival kicks off Saturday

On Saturday, the largest one-day reading festival in the state begins.

Best-selling authors from all over the country will be in Fort Myers showcasing their books and telling their stories.

The reading festival will be held next to the downtown Fort Myers library.

Members of the public will have the chance to meet with authors of their favorite books while learning about new ones. Children of all ages will also be able to participate in arts and crafts activities.

FOOD & DRINK

Jason’s Deli will be on site with their popular box lunches.

Little Joe’s Special Events will offer a variety of delicious items including chicken and lamb gyros, kabobs, Greek salads, corn dogs, hot dogs, sausage sandwiches, Philly cheese steak sandwiches, french fries, fresh fruit smoothies, frozen coffee drinks, ice cream, shaved and Italian ice, funnel cakes, kettle corn, roasted nuts, soft drinks, bottled water and fresh squeezed lemonade.

PARKING INFORMATION

Downtown street parking is free. The two City of Fort Myers downtown parking garages will have a Special Event Garage Parking flat rate fee of $5 that is paid on entry into the garage. They will accept cash or credit cards. The Main Street Garage is located at 2286 Main Street, with entrances at Main and Second streets.

Disability parking is provided in the Fort Myers Regional Library Meeting Room parking lot at 1651 Lee Street in Fort Myers. Enter from Second Street. A standard disability parking pass is required.

The festival starts at 10 a.m. Saturday and lasts until 4 p.m.

WINK News reporter Kelsey Kushner is there and will tell you more about the festival above.

Below is a map of the event.

Reporter: Kelsey Kushner

Writer: Erica Brown