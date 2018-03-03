Naples man celebrates 110th birthday, 35th wedding anniversary

Saturday marked Naples resident Francis B. Smith’s 110th birthday.

On such a rare event, Smith wanted his special day to serve as a reminder to everyone not to take a day for granted.

“The most important thing in life is to keep breathing. If you can do that, then you can accomplish anything you wish,” Smith said.

And when asked what his first thought was when he woke up this morning, Smith responded, “I wonder what I’m going to have for breakfast?”

The supercentenarian graduated from the New England Conservatory of Music and went on to become one of the first violinist in the Chicago Orchestra.

But Smith’s birthday was not the only milestone celebrated today, he also celebrated 35 years of marriage with his wife Priscilla.

“We’ve had nothing but memories. We have traveled, we have traveled all over the world,” Priscilla said.

Smith is one of five men in the country who can say they made it to the 110 and over club.

Reporter: Chris Grisby

Writer: Katherine Viloria