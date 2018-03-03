Man found with 34 fake credit cards, faces charges of fraud

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Fort Myers man for fuel theft and trafficking of counterfeit credit cards, according to officials.

The sheriff’s office conducted an operation in February at local gas stations related to recent fuel theft, illegal transport of fuel and credit card fraud.

During the operation, a driver of a full-size van was seen swiping several credit cards at gas station pumps. The driver was then pulled over. A search of the van revealed that the cargo inside contained a large illegal fuel tank.

The driver was identified as Adrian Morales-Hernandez. He faces charges of unlawful conveyance of fuel. Upon a second search of his vehicle, deputies found 34 counterfeit credit cards disguised as Walmart gift cards.

He faces additional charges of trafficking in/possession of counterfeit credit cards.