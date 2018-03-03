Canada man, 67, killed in Collier County crash

A 67-year-old man was killed Saturday morning in a crash on State Road 29, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The wreck happened around 10:30 a.m. on State Road 29 and Oil Well Road, the FHP said.

Georgette Simone Laidlaw, 29, of Key Largo, was driving a 2018 Hyundai Elantra northbound on State Road 29 approaching the intersection, the FHP said. Marquis Bolduc, of Quebec, Canada, was driving a 2017 Honda MC southbound on State Road 29 also approaching the intersection.

The Hyundai Elantra attempted to make a left turn onto Oil Well Road, failed to yield and collided with the front of the Honda, the FHP said. Bolduc, who was not wearing a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Laidlaw sustained minor injuries and was taken to North Collier Hospital, the FHP said. Laidlaw faces a charge of failure to yield to oncoming traffic.

Writer: Katherine Viloria