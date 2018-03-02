Two people shot at Central Michigan University, suspect at large

A Michigan college urged people to avoid a building on campus Friday morning after receiving a report of shots fired. Central Michigan University said a suspect was at large and police advised people in the area to take shelter.

There has been a report of shots fired at Campbell Hall on campus. Suspect is still at large, police advise all to take shelter. If you see something suspicious, call 911. — Central Michigan U. (@CMUniversity) March 2, 2018

Two people were shot, emergency dispatchers confirmed to CBS affiliate WNEM-TV.

Officials in Mount Pleasant, Michigan, where the campus is located, described the suspect on Twitter as a black male who was considered armed and dangerous.

UPDATE: The suspect is a black male and considered armed and dangerous. More information will be shared as it becomes available. — City of Mt. Pleasant (@MtPleasantMI) March 2, 2018

The College of Humanities and Social and Behavioral Sciences at the school urged people on Twitter to avoid Campbell Hall.

Please avoid Campbell Hall until we hear more information. We received an emergency alert of shots fired in Campbell Hall. — CHSBS at CMU (@cmuCHSBS) March 2, 2018

