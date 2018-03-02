Red tide causing fish to pile up on Southwest Florida beaches

A sight on the beach no one like to see. Red tide has litter the coastline on Barefoot Beach in Bonita Springs with dead fish.

The situation is much worse than it was just two days ago.

We asked officials when they plan to clean the fish up but no one’s taking responsibility.

Right now, Florida Fish and Wildlife says they’re seeing medium levels of red tide in Lee County.

And it’s bringing in hundreds of rotten fish, scattered for miles along the shoreline.

WINK News reached out to the county who says its up to FWC to clean up the beaches.

But, FWC says it’s the county’s responsibility. So right now nothing is being done.

And beachgoers aren’t happy.

“To me it seems a little like a health hazard,” siad Lisa Compton, a Barefoot Beach visitor.

Kris Higgs added, “I think that’s bad, I think that’s really bad you’re talking disease, stench.

We are still waiting for now a third party to call us back with answers on who is responsible.

