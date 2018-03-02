Hendry County superintendent addresses safety plan Friday

A joint press conference will be held on Friday to address Hendry County’s plan to arm school staff.

Hendry County Sheriff Steve Whidden is not waiting for lawmakers to act before rolling out his plan to protect kids in schools.

“We have to do more,” said Whidden in a statement on Thursday.

After the tragedy at Sandy Hook, Hendry made sure to put a school resource officer on every campus. Now after Stoneman Douglas, Whidden says that’s not enough when it comes to the safety of kids.

“The faster we react, the more lives are saved,” said Whidden.

The superintendent will address community concerns at the news conference.

“This is a very deliberate, calculated way to do what we are trying to do,” says Superintendent Paul Puletti.

