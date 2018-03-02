Gun advocates urging consumers to push back against companies splitting with NRA

In the weeks following the Parkland massacre, many businesses—like Dick’s Sporting Goods—changed their policies in a push for more gun control.

But now, some gun advocates are calling on consumers to use their pocketbooks to push back.

“We don’t want to be a part of this story any longer. We decided we are not going to sell these any longer,” said Dick’s Sporting Goods in a statement to the public.

Many retailers have followed suit and stopped selling certain types of guns in their stores. Others, like Delta, ended discounts for members of the NRA.

“I don’t think it’s any more appropriate to blame the NRA for people who commit atrocities like this, than it is to blame the ACLU when people go out and say hateful and terrible things using their first amendment protections,” said Lehigh Acres Rep. Matt Caldwell, a Republican.

And now, people like Caldwell are urging consumers to take their business elsewhere.

“I’ll certainly continue to spend my money with those retailers that I think agree with my position and philosophy. And that will be my attitude going forward,” Caldwell said.

Many local residents are saying they doubt the decision by businesses to crack down on guns will curb deadly shootings.

“If they want to do that to get more support from whoever, then that’s up to them. But it doesn’t change anything. People are still going to find guns if they want them,” said gun owner Mark Barton.

Many even said a company’s affiliation with the NRA isn’t important enough to change their shopping behavior.

“I don’t really care to be honest,” said resident Anthony Mercado. “It shouldn’t affect other people. If they shop with them or not, if they’re members of the NRA or not. Makes no sense to me. It’s still the same company.”

“I’m still at Dick’s. I don’t care. They have good prices, that’s why I’m here. If the price is good, I’m gonna buy it. I don’t care if they want to sell assault rifles or not,” Barton added.

On Saturday, the Florida Senate will debate the highly controversial gun safety bill. We’ll update you with information as it becomes available.

Reporter: Oliver Redsten

Writer: Erica Brown