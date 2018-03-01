‘I never have to worry’: SWFL passengers praise transportation program

It’s more than just a ride for people taking advantage of Friends in Service Here.

F.I.S.H volunteers non-profit organization provide transportation for doctors appointments and grocery store trips to those in need.

Audrey Norman has been a F.I.S.H. client for nearly 10 years and praised the organization’s services.

“It means that I never have to worry about keeping a doctors appointment,” Norman said. “It means that I don’t always have to ask a friend or a neighbor.”

F.I.S.H drivers give between 30 and 40 rides six days a week to clients from Venice, North Port and Port Charlotte.

For those living in Sarasota County with doctors appointments in Port Charlotte, F.I.S.H. is their main source of transportation.

“It’s really important since the greatest, overwhelming majority of our clients are elderly,” said F.I.S.H President Bruce Isbell. “if we don’t take them to the doctor they don’t go.”

The organization runs on donations, but does not charge for rides.

Anyone interested in volunteering or requesting a ride can call the organization at 941-474-8802 and for more information, visit their website here.

Reporter: Kristi Gross

Writer: Rachel Ravina