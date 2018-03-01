‘We’re very happy to be back’: construction concludes at Naples dock

Charter Captains can now use slips at the Naples City Dock after being under construction for nearly one year.

The Naples City Dock, on 880 12th Ave S., closed in May of 2017 after it descended into disarray. There were pilings rusted underneath the dock and boards were collapsing into the bay from the lack of maintenance.

“We got to the point where it outlived its life,” said Harbor Master Roger Jacobsen.

A $7 million restoration would be paid for by the dock itself, as it collects approximately $200,000 from slip rentals each year, according to Jacobsen.

Area businesses expressed their excitement about the dock reopening.

“We’re very happy to be back, said Gene Luciano, captain of Dalis Charters. “We were down probably 40 percent on our big boat for the 8 months we were gone.”

Luciano said he’s seen an increase in business since the dock’s soft opening last week.

“Here we have walk up traffic, constantly they see the sign pick up the brochure … impulse buying lets call it,” Luciano said.

Places like the city dock are another added benefit for seasonal residents like Joe Latini.

“We could have chose anywhere but we chose this area,” Latini said.

Reporter: Olivia Mancino

Writer: Rachel Ravina