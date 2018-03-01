Get the right take-home pay with IRS tax calculator

The IRS launched a new tax calculator to make sure your tax withholding is the right amount.

The new government-issued calculator lets you estimate 2018 take-home pay based on your income and other factors that influence taxes such as filing status and dependents.

The tax calculator was launched following the Republican tax plan that passed in December.

“The IRS encourages everyone to use the Withholding Calculator to perform a quick ‘paycheck checkup,'” the IRS said on their website.

What you file for 2018 could be different than what you originally wrote on your employment forms. Any changes could affect whether you get too much or too little money back.

A revised version of this tax withholding calculator can be used here.

Writer: Emily Luft